Police investigate after sandbags and cones thrown from Exeter bridge

Police say a "serious incident" was narrowly avoided after a group of children threw sandbags and traffic cones from an Exeter footbridge.

Officers were called to the Ikea bridge off of Russell Way on Sunday night after reports of four young people throwing items at cars driving underneath.

A group of teenagers were seen running off.

An image sent to DevonLive showed the cone and sandbag almost hitting a passing van.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of children throwing items – said to be sandbags and traffic cones - off the Ikea footbridge over the A379, Exeter, at around 6.15pm on Sunday, August 8.

"The reporting person has named one of the males, aged 13 years and obtained photographs. Police are seeking any other witnesses to the incident or victims of damage to enable us to make contact and record crime details.

"The children who are known to us from a previous incident this week will be held to account for their behaviour which could have caused a serious incident."

An eyewitness said they saw a group of four young teenagers (three girls and a boy) and one of the girls threw a sand bag and then traffic cone onto the A379 below:

"She then ran off back towards her friends laughing. I was hoping that the sand bag and cone had landed 'safely' in the centre grassed reservation, so was shocked to see it in lane one.

"Luckily they missed hitting any vehicles but this was only by chance, as none of them were looking the other side, to see if it was clear of traffic, so it could have been a far more serious incident.

"I think anyone with two brain cells can realise the sheer stupidity of this dangerously irresponsible act. Hopefully the Police who're dealing with the incident can act urgently before someone is killed."