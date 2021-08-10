Therapy donkey visits residents at Swindon care home

Play video

Watch Alex Wood's report

Residents at a care home in Swindon have been treated to a special visit from a therapy donkey.

Charlie is trained to be around people and often visits care homes, schools and other places in the community.

Last week, he visited White Lodge Care Home in Swindon - where residents spent time stroking him and feeding him treats.

Judith Harris, who is one of the residents, described him as a “beautiful” animal.

Residents meeting Charlie.

“I’ve never seen one before,” she said.

“I didn’t realise they were so beautiful, no idea at all. That has taken my breath away.

“I can’t believe it, it’s almost as if it can’t be real. It’s beautiful, he’s beautiful.”

Charlie belongs to Kelly Baker, who said he enjoys meeting people as much as they enjoy meeting him.

“It’s two-fold - he gets a lot out of it and to be able to share him with people who can’t get out and about so much, it is really nice.

“It’s what we’ve all missed I think - a bit of human interaction.”