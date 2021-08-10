Two men have been sentenced to a total of more than 26 years in prison after pleading guilty during an attempted murder investigation.

Police say Kevin McNeil and Sadique Thomas stood trial for their involvement in the attempted murder of a man in Salisbury Road in Gloucester last August.

The jury heard how despite receiving severe life changing injuries, the victim in the incident did not support any prosecution following the attack by three masked men whilst at a friend’s address in broad daylight.

After two weeks of evidence, McNeil, 20 and Thomas, 22 pleaded guilty to an offence of wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm.

They appeared at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (6 August) where McNeil was sentenced to 13 and half years whilst Thomas was sentenced to 13 years. The additional six months that McNeil received follows the attack of a prison officer.

Emergency services were called to Salisbury Road at around 4.30pm on Sunday 2 August last year following reports that a 19-year-old man had been stabbed sustaining serious injuries to his leg, arm and torso. He was taken to hospital where he received extensive surgery and was discharged some weeks later.

Police say the three men had driven to the area in a stolen blue Vauxhall Insignia displaying cloned number plates before finding the victim, attacking him with machetes and leaving him fighting for his life before driving off at speed.

They then went on to burn their clothing in nearby Armscroft Park, Barnwood before driving to Stonebrack Piece in Abbeymead hours later and setting the car on fire causing an explosion which could be heard throughout Gloucester.

The car was set on fire and abandoned. Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

The car was later recovered and examined following a number of calls to the fire service and was found to contain three machetes.

The burnt items of clothing, which included a jacket, cap and pair of Nike trainers, were forensically linked to the group and the victim of the attack.

23-year-old Jay Campbell of Bloomfield Road also stood before trial and was found not guilty of assisting an offender so faces no further action.

Detective Sergeant Jon Newton from Gloucestershire Constabulary's Criminal Investigation Department said: "Despite a lack of engagement by the victim and a number of key witnesses present during this incident, Gloucestershire Constabulary continued to investigate this matter in order to secure convictions on three dangerous individuals.

"The level of violence used and recklessness to attempt to destroy evidence demonstrates the risk these men pose to the wider public.

"The men have shown no regard about the impact and danger they have placed on those who witnessed the aftermath of this pre-planned attack and this is seen by the way they viciously stabbed the victim, attempted to burn their clothes in a local park on a busy weekend afternoon, before setting their vehicle on fire in the middle of a housing estate.

"I have no doubt that this man would have died if it were not for the quick thinking and amazing actions of local residents, police officers and paramedics who came to his aid and have ultimately saved his life. I would also like to thank those witnesses who have been brave enough to come forward to help us.

"This has been a protracted investigation by a dedicated team of Detectives and I hope this sentencing shows how the Constabulary is committed to tackling violent gang related crimes and that this behaviour will not be tolerated even when the victim is not co-operating with us."