Woman from Saltash 'utterly devastated' after suspected theft of her dogs

A dog owner from Cornwall says she is "utterly devastated" after they went missing and believes they were stolen.

Margie and Ruby, both two, have been missing from Angela Greenhough’s farm near Saltash since Thursday 24 June.

Angela says they were wearing GPS trackers at the time of their disappearance, but the signals were lost in woodland not far from her house.

The GPS signal is only lost when dogs are underground or the tracker is switched off so Angela initially thought they had gone down a rabbit hole.

But after digging around to make sure the dogs were not underground, Angela now fears that someone stole them.

Angela says she is "devastated".

"We really are heartbroken. We’re absolutely broken, we’ve dug up the whole area and they’re nowhere to be seen.

"We only said a couple of months ago when a dog went missing in Saltash that it’d be our worst nightmare and that we hope it never happened to us."

Angela has carried out an extensive search in the area using search dogs and an eight tonne digger as well as a thermal imaging camera.

She has also contacted the tracker company who have confirmed that the trackers did not leave the virtual fence (set around the house).

Angela added: "We have basically turned the target area upside down and not even found a bunny rabbit. There is not a hole in this area that has not been dug out or that was in use by its original occupant.

"The only other explanation we can think of is that they were stolen and the thief turned the trackers off.

"We are utterly devastated by their loss and just want our family back together."

One of Angela’s neighbours reported seeing a suspicious figure on the land.

Angela has set up a Facebook page to help with the search.