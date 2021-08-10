Woman gets stuck in mud saving dog on Burnham beach

Play video

Watch the moment a woman was rescued by BARB on a hovercraft

A woman had to be rescued from a Somerset beach after getting stuck in mud while trying to reach her dog.

Coastguards hurried to the lady on Brean beach this afternoon (Tuesday, August 10) after she encountered difficulty and became stuck.

Hovercraft crews from Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB) Search and Rescue caught up with woman, who was found clutching her dog.

The woman became stuck while trying to reach her dog. Credit: BARB Search & Rescue

A BARB spokesperson explained: "A woman was rescued on Brean beach this afternoon by Coastguards and hovercraft crews from BARB Search & Rescue after the lady became stuck in mud while trying to reach her dog.

"The lady was taken onboard the hovercraft and then flown up the beach to safety."

Both her and her pet were safely taken onboard a hovercraft before being flown up the beach to safety.

The woman was unhurt.