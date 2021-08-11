A boy had a "lucky escape" after picking up a live hand grenade on a beach in Cornwall.

RNLI lifeguards at Sennen Cove Beach were alerted to the incident on August 6.

Assisted by the Lands End Coastguard Search and Rescue Team, a cordon was put in place to keep everyone on the beach safe.

The Royal Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit from Plymouth then arrived and carried out a controlled explosion.

The Coastguard said: "Rough seas can often cause items to wash up or be uncovered around the coast.

"Please remember that ordnance comes in many different shapes and sizes. If you find something suspicious on the beach, please do not touch it, move it or take it home.

What should I do if I find a possible ordnance?