Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Mass ascents from FIVE different locations

Hot air balloons are taking off from five different locations across Bristol.

The mass ascents form part of the Bristol Balloon Fiesta’s Fiesta Fortnight, which started on August 4.

It is the first time in the fiesta’s history that balloons have taken off from multiple sites in the city at the same time.

Balloons over the city. Credit: PA

Where are the balloons flying from?

Balloons will fly from Queen Square in the city centre, Hanham Common in Hanham, Merchants’ Academy in Withywood and Bridge Learning Campus in Hartcliffe.

The launches started at 6am, and our reporter Richard Payne is on the ground in Hartcliffe.

Video from the launch in Hartcliffe:

This is the second event as part of the Fiesta Fortnight, after balloons launched from Elm Park in Filton last week.

That location was voted for by residents, as well as Hanham Common, Merchants’ Academy and Bridge Learning Campus.

In total, more than 700 locations were nominated - with organisers choosing their favourites.

Chris Allcock, chairman of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, said: "This special edition of the fiesta is going to be something spectacular for the city and we are so thankful to Costa Coffee for partnering with us to help this happen.

"There were some clear winners and favourite locations for balloons to fly from, highlighted from the hundreds of suggestions from Fiesta fans."

Updates to follow.