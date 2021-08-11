Holidaymakers not to blame for Exeter having England's second-highest Covid rate

Exeter currently has one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in the country, but the city's Director of Public Health has ruled out holidaymakers being the main cause.

In the seven days to Thursday 5 August, 778 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Exeter, which is up 18% on the previous week.

The infection rate is now 584 per 100,000 people - more than double the UK average.

In response to the latest figures, which make Exeter one of the worst-hit places in the country, Devon's Director of Public Health said there is no evidence to suggest the rise "is attributable to holidaymakers visiting Devon, and Exeter especially."

"Cases are across people of all ages, but predominantly among younger working age people and late teens – so the 16 to 44 age groups," said Steve Brown.

“The data doesn’t point to there being any particular outbreak of size in any particular location.

“It’s a combination of factors. The Delta strain, which is the dominant strain across the country including Devon, is much easier to catch and spread than any of the previous variants.

“The lifting of most restrictions last month has opened up opportunities for people to mix socially.

“More people are returning to the workplace, including in hospitality and retail, which again provide opportunity for people to come into close contact with each other.

“We’re seeing evidence that people are mixing more with the rise in the number of people that our tracing team is now contacting. For each person who tests positive, our tracing team now contact considerably more people per case than they were doing earlier in the year.

“These may be some of the reasons why we’re seeing an increase in cases.

“But cities like Exeter, where there is a large younger population with many not yet vaccinated, are also experiencing similar patterns in their data.”

The reminder to people living in Exeter, or visiting the city, is to keep wearing face masks indoors and on public transport.

People are also being advised to limit social contacts and continue to meet people outside, where the virus is more difficult to spread.

“Although case rates are high, we are not seeing that reflected in coronavirus-related hospitalisations, and that’s because of the vaccination programme,” said Steve Brown.

“However, there are simple and effective steps that we can continue to take that help to reduce the risk of catching and spreading the virus, and I urge people to follow them.”