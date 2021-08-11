Notorious Bristol drug den ‘littered with needles’ shut down by police

A drug den in the north of Bristol has been shut down by police after being found “littered with needles”.

The property in Cranmore Crescent, Southmead, was shut down after police obtained a three-month closure order from the court.

It means anyone who enters or resides at the premises can be fined or jailed.

Police said the flat has been “repeatedly” linked to the use, production and supply of Class A drugs including cocaine.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Richard Jones, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “We will not tolerate drug use and supply or the criminality and anti-social behaviour that comes with it.

“Officers regularly acted on the intelligence provided to us from the community concerning 35 Cranmore Crescent by executing several warrants, arresting those found in possession of drugs and seizing illegal substances.

“But the issues persisted and so we sought the closure order which we hope will bring an end to them and mean local residents will no longer have to fear for their safety.”

In their application for the order, police said “numerous” incidents at the flat - including fights and antisocial disorder - had been reported by local residents.

In March last year, officers noticed “known” drug users attending the property as well as receiving items through the letterbox.

Two months later, officers executed a warrant at the address and found it “littered” with needles and other drug paraphernalia.