Plymouth music festival postponed until 2022 because of ‘Covid pressures’

Plymouth’s newest music festival has been postponed because of ongoing pressures associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the 1 Big Summer event, which was due to take place later this month, said they do not want to “burden” the NHS.

It has been postponed until June next year.

Influencer KSI and The Libertines were booked to perform but organisers say much of the event will remain “relatively unchanged”.

YouTuber-turned-musician KSI was due to perform later this month. Credit: PA

"Today we have made the difficult decision to move the 1 Big Summer event to the Bank Holiday Jubilee Weekend, 2 - 5 June, 2022,” the statement said.

"Despite all restrictions for events being removed on July 19 as per the Government's 4 step plan, we have continued to face difficulties in the current climate and through the ongoing pandemic.

Regionally, many hospitals remain under extreme pressure and the burden on the NHS and local emergency services is ever present. "There is always a risk that any large scale event would need to utilise local resource in the vent of an emergency. At this time, we feel it is unnecessary to add an extra burden. Organisers, 1 Big Summer

Ticket sales for the event will be temporarily suspended, while anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be contacted.