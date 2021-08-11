Plymouth music festival postponed until 2022 because of ‘Covid pressures’
Plymouth’s newest music festival has been postponed because of ongoing pressures associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers of the 1 Big Summer event, which was due to take place later this month, said they do not want to “burden” the NHS.
It has been postponed until June next year.
Influencer KSI and The Libertines were booked to perform but organisers say much of the event will remain “relatively unchanged”.
"Today we have made the difficult decision to move the 1 Big Summer event to the Bank Holiday Jubilee Weekend, 2 - 5 June, 2022,” the statement said.
"Despite all restrictions for events being removed on July 19 as per the Government's 4 step plan, we have continued to face difficulties in the current climate and through the ongoing pandemic.
Ticket sales for the event will be temporarily suspended, while anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be contacted.