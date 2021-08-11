Police are investigating after a Bristol City fan reported her drink being 'spiked' at a match at Ashton Gate Stadium.

Karen Osment was hospitalised after collapsing in the stadium toilets during the first game of the season on Saturday (August 7).

She was helped out of the grounds after the incident which reportedly happened between 2pm & 2.15pm.

Ms Osment is still recovering from what happened and has come forward to alert others that drinks can be spiked anywhere - even at football matches.

Now she is appealing for help to find the 'Good Samaritan' who came to help her as she struggled to find her husband.

The Bristol City fan from Weston-super-Mare was attending the match against Blackpool on Saturday afternoon with a friend, and had arranged for her husband to pick her up after the game.

She said she sat alone waiting to meet her friend in the South Stand concourse near the Williams clock, when a man sat near to her.

It is then she believes her drink was tampered with, but she didn’t realise at the time.

Speaking to BristolLive she said: “I was waiting for my friend and put my drink on the side while looking about for her, at the same time a man on his own stood next to me with exactly the same drink drunk halfway down like mine.

"He put his next to me and my suspicion is he swapped them. When I picked mine up it looked darker in colour and in hindsight I shouldn't have drunk it."

Ms Osment said she then met her friend, and they went to watch the match.

However she says by half time she said she began to feel unwell, and can’t remember the second half.

Karen Osment is calling for more awareness around the dangers of drink spiking. Credit: PA

She said: “I went to the toilet where I passed out for an hour. My friend sent a female steward in to look for me but couldn't find me. An hour after the game I tried to leave the ground but had trouble walking and was in total agony."

She had arranged to meet her husband who was picking her up in Bower Ashton, but was struggling to walk.

A man helped her walk to the stewards in the car park where she says five of them stood around her - she said in hindsight at this point an ambulance should have been called but she carried on trying to walk.

She later collapsed again at the Winterstoke Road junction.

Ms Osment recalled: “I then tried to walk to where my husband was parked as he was picking me up but as I didn't make much sense on the phone he had no idea how ill I was. This is where a kind soul found me collapsed just past the underpass on the way towards Ashton Court and The Ashton pub where he was picking me up from.

“If that man hadn't found me, I don't want to think what might have happened to me. I'm still unwell today but the drug finally feels like it's wearing off as I don't feel quite so spaced out but I do still have a lot of pain in my kidneys.”

She went home to bed and the next morning was still so unwell that her husband took her to hospital in Weston.

Karen Osment was hospitalised after collapsing at the game.

“I went home to bed Saturday as I was in so much agony, all my internal organs hurt but I just wanted to sleep,” she said.

“When I woke on Sunday morning I felt even worse and totally spaced out and hallucinating so my husband drove me to Weston A&E where I spent most of yesterday being checked out. I've honestly never felt so ill and I wouldn't want anyone else to go through this which is why I want to raise awareness. The nurse there said I had all the symptoms of being drugged, but the drugs themselves go out of the system more quickly."

She said there needs to be more awareness of the threat and consequences of drink spiking, both among potential victims and among other people to realise what could be happening.

“I just would like to raise awareness to keep your drink safe, which I admit I didn't, maybe put some posters up particularly around the bar area reminding people to be vigilant and maybe train the staff about the right procedure if you see anyone as ill as I was. Don't assume ‘she's had too much to drink’, assume the worst and call an ambulance,” Karen Osment

Avon and Somerset police confirmed officers are investigating the incident, and appealed for witnesses, including the man on the bicycle who came to her aid on the path towards the Ashton pub near the Winterstoke Road underpass.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police would like to hear from anyone who can help their investigation after a woman reported having her drink spiked on Saturday, August 7.”

“The woman was at the Bristol City v Blackpool match at Ashton Gate and believes her drink was tampered with as she waited to meet a friend in the concourse near the South Stand between 2pm and 2.15pm.

"The woman started to feel unwell before half time. On leaving the ground to meet her husband after the match she collapsed and was helped by a man who was cycling past. She subsequently sought medical treatment and reported the incident to the police.

“Officers are especially keen to hear from the cyclist who helped her as well as anyone who was in the concourse at the time. If you have any information which could help, please call 101 quoting reference 5221182380. Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”