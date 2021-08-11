RNLI warns sunshine, surf and big tides could lead to accidents in coming weeks

The RNLI is predicting an increased number of incidents in the coming weeks as a long spell of sunshine, big tides and surf is predicted.

The charity's life savers want people to follow safety advice before going into the sea.

Guy Botterill, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager, said: "With the influx of holiday makers, the beaches across the region have been very busy. When the sun came out for the last week (4 August) the lifeguards estimated it to be the busiest day of the season yet.

"We're anticipating the next 10 days to be just as busy for our teams around the region.

"Our concern is more settled sunshine will attracted even more people to the beaches and into the water, at the same time as some bigger surf is predicted to hit the coast.

"When conditions are like this, lifeguards are constantly making decisions and taking action to prevent incidents."

How can I stay safe on the beach?

Visit a lifeguarded beach

Swim between red and yellow flags

If you get into trouble do Float to Live - this means lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard

On Saturday 7 August, the lifeguards at Praa Sands had to deal with a serious incident involving an adult and a child who had got into difficulty while bodyboarding.

The sea was choppy with around 2-foot surf. The lifeguards responded immediately by launching the inshore rescue boat.

Other rescues took place at The Lizard and Kennack Sands on 1 August and again at Fistral beach on 9 August, when a man got caught in a rip current.

The RNLI is urging every beachgoer to take responsibility and not to take unnecessary risks.