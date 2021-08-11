Somerset: Man, 52, dies in serious crash involving lorry

A man has died at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a lorry near Frome.

It happened at around 5pm on Tuesday (10 August) on the A361.

The crash involved a car and a lorry, according to police.

A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The A361 Frome Bypass was closed in both directions for several hours while police started their investigations.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

"If you have any information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221183217."