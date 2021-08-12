Devon hospital worker who fell asleep during procedure struck off

A hospital agency worker has been struck off after he fell asleep during a procedure on a patient at a hospital in Plymouth.

Mr Prosper Johnson was seen sleeping for 20 minutes during a procedure at Derriford Hospital's vascular theatre on 9 June 2017.

A scrub practitioner saw him asleep and said Mr Johnson also failed to carry out appropriate observations and that he did not have the patient’s pathway care document with him.

Mr Johnson was suspended in October 2020 when a Conduct and Competence Committee put a Suspension Order in place. That order was then extended at a hearing held in April this year.

But a final hearing held virtually on Friday 6 August found the agency worker had not engaged with the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPC), despite encouragement to do so.

The report reads: "The panel considered that the findings are serious but they are remediable."However, there is no evidence that the registrant is willing or able to resolve or remedy his failings. He has not engaged with the HCPC despite encouragement to do so."He has been given a clear indication from previous panels about the steps he should take and the information he should provide. He has not done so, and that is his choice."The panel considered that conditions of practice are not appropriate in these circumstances given the complete lack of engagement."The panel knows nothing of the registrant’s current circumstances and it is not possible to devise realistic and workable conditions of practice that would serve to protect the public and the wider public interest."

Mr Johnson has been struck off by the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPC), following the incident in Plymouth.

The report also says that the panel considered extending Mr Prosper Johnson's suspension - but given they did not know his circumstances, they did not see what purpose a further period of suspension would serve.

The report adds: "The registrant has had some nine months of suspension and he continues not to engage or seek to demonstrate any insight or steps he may have taken to remediate. He has been given every opportunity to do so but he has not engaged.

"The panel concluded that there is nothing to suggest that any purpose would be served by further extending the current Suspension Order."There is no public interest in keeping a registrant who is not engaging with his regulator on the register indefinitely in the hope that he may in the future decide to engage."

The report concludes, saying that Mr Johnson has "provided nothing to demonstrate any insight or any interest in or willingness to resolve matters."The panel concluded that a Striking Off Order was now the "appropriate and proportionate sanction".A spokesperson for University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said: “Mr Johnson was a member of agency staff and not a direct employee of the Trust."We submitted a complaint to the agency and assisted with their enquiries of the management of their staff.”