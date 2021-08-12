Four arrested after teenager seriously injured in Wiltshire

Four people have been arrested after a teenager was seriously injured at an incident in Wiltshire.

The incident occurred in Eldene Drive, Eldene, shortly before 2.40pm on Tuesday (August 10).

A 17-year-old-boy suffered wounds from what is believed to be a bladed weapon.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Four people were arrested last night including an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, who were detained on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 19-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman have also both been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four were taken to Gablecross Police Station where they remain in custody.

Increased patrols will remain in place in the Eldene area to provide reassurance to the local community.

Det Insp Joe Saunders, of Swindon CID, said: “We are aware of the significant impact an incident like this has on the local community and we have taken a robust approach to this investigation, which has moved at a fast pace."

Anyone with any information that could assist officers is asked to call us on 101 and quote crime reference number 54210077891. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.