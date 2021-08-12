Iconic mural of Bristol civil rights activist removed after wall collapse

An iconic mural celebrating one of Bristol’s civil rights activists has been removed following a partial building collapse.

The painting of Roy Hackett, who was an instrumental figure in the Bristol Bus Boycott of 1963, was on display on the side of a house in Byron Street.

It was created by artist Michele Curtis as part of a wider series celebrating Bristol’s black community.

But yesterday (11 August), it was removed by emergency services after the property partially collapsed.

Speaking at the time, an Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Temple Fire Station are responding to a call from our Avon and Somerset Police colleagues after the rendering on the side of a building on Byron Street, St Paul’s came loose and fell from the side of the building.

Crews are currently using small gear and the turntable ladder to clear the area of fallen debris, as well as sadly having to remove the remaining elements of the mural which have become unsafe and are no longer secure. Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson

The Seven Saints of St Paul’s

The mural of Mr Hackett was part of the Seven Saints of St Paul’s series.

The project was created to celebrate the city’s heroes who fought for change.

The depictions include Carmen Beckford, Dolores Campbell, Barbara Dettering, Clifford Drummond, Audley Evans, Roy Hackett and Owen Henry.

For artist Ms Curtis, the aim was to tell the largely untold modern history of the Windrush Generation’s first years in Britain.