Jellyfish with fish trapped inside washes up on Cornwall beach

A jellyfish has washed up on a beach in Cornwall with an entire fish inside.

The unusual sighting was discovered on Harlyn Bay Beach, near Padstow, earlier this month.

It was found by Cornwall Wildlife Trust supporter Ian Watkin, who noticed the whiting stuck inside the compass jellyfish’s bell.

According to the Trust, juvenile fish often use jellyfish tentacles for protection from large predators but are occasionally stung and eaten.

What jellyfish do we get in the UK?

Diver Lizzie Daly pictured next to a giant barrel jellyfish off the coast of Cornwall.

There are thousands of species of jellyfish in the world but only a few are commonly spotted in UK waters.

We often see compass, barrel, moon and blue jellyfish - and all have tentacles which can sting.