Multiple fatalities in Plymouth shooting - police statement in full

Credit: Police outside of Biddick Drive in Plymouth

Police have confirmed a number of people have died in a tragic incident in Plymouth this evening.

The emergency services were called to a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6.10pm today (Thursday 12 August).

It's not known how many have lost their lives or been injured.

It's been declared as a critical incident.

Devon and Cornwall Police statement in full

"Police were called to a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6.10pm today [Thursday 12 August].

"Officers and ambulance staff attended.

"There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment.

"A critical incident has been declared.

"The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is contained.

"Road closures are in place so please avoid the area.

"We are appealing to the public not to speculate or share pictures of the scene on social media or anywhere else.

"We will provide more information on log number 768 of 12/08/21 as soon as we can.

