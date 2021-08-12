Papa John's temporarily closes Plymouth store after ‘disgusting’ pictures leaked

A well-known pizza chain has apologised and temporarily closed one of its Plymouth branches after "disgusting" pictures were leaked by a former employee.

A former member of staff at Papa John's - who wishes to remain anonymous - shared images from the Mutley Plain pizza branch, which appeared to show a rat trap on a counter, mouldy food and rubbish piled in a disused food lift.

The former worker alleged working conditions in the store during the time they worked there were sub-standard, and also made claims the hygiene and general cleanliness standards of the branch were "absolutely disgusting".

A Papa John's spokesperson said the "examples fall far short of what we require" and explained they "do not represent the store as it is today".

The store now has new management, who have closed the branch pending an inspection by an external audit provider "so customers can be completely confident that our high standards are being met".

Management also said previous issues have been "addressed" and have also requested an additional visit from an Environmental Health Officer.

The picture shows what appears to be mouldy nuggets.

The ex-employee raised concerns about a flurry of incidents which occurred throughout their time working at the Papa John's branch, including one occasion when they reportedly discovered a 'Rokill' rodenticide trap on top of a preparation table.

Although they removed the trap immediately, the whistleblower said this was just one example of "bad practice" at the branch.

"I did remove the rat poison personally so it's not there anymore, but it just shows they have no clue about health and safety in there," the former employee said.

The whistleblower noted another instance when they discovered mouldy cauliflower wings on the 'make line'.

Again, the former employee claims to have thrown away the mouldy items immediately.

In addition, the ceiling in the back end of the store was reportedly mouldy and rubbish was often stacked up outside - which the whistleblower alleged was due to the company not paying the bin removal bills.

"Mouldy food, a broken wonky toilet, piles of rubbish because the company are always late paying their bin removal bills, mould on the ceiling, dirty floors and sinks, it's absolutely disgusting," the former employee said.

"I'm flabbergasted at how it [was] still able to stay open, I want people to know the truth and the franchise who own the shop don't deserve people's hard earned money.

"Customers were always waiting hours for their food because we were understaffed and cover a ridiculously gigantic area, including the whole of Plympton and Plymstock."

The former employee said they felt a weight lifted when they stopped working at the store.

"As soon as I left, I was so relieved and happy," they said.

A bird was spotted in the kitchen of the Plymouth branch. Credit: BPM Media / Devon Live

A Papa John's spokesperson confirmed the company identified these challenges when the store was under previous management, and said prompt action was taken.

The store now has new management, which the company said has addressed those issues.

Management has voluntarily closed the store in the meantime.

A spokesperson said: "Food safety and store cleanliness are of the utmost importance to Papa John's.

"Clearly, these examples fall far short of what we require, and we apologise. However, they do not represent the store as it is today.

"Our own regular inspections identified these challenges when the store was under previous management, and prompt action was taken."

The spokesperson added: "The store now has new management which has addressed those issues, has asked the Environmental Health Officer to inspect the store.

"And in the meantime has voluntarily closed the store pending an inspection by an external audit provider so that customers can be completely confident that our high standards are being met."

With regards to fly-tipping, Plymouth City Council said 'a number' of businesses in this area had been issued with a fixed penalty notice.

A spokesperson for the council said: "We actively investigate fly tipping issues from businesses and residential addresses and we encourage residents to report fly-tipping by using our online self-service system.

"This way, the complaint lands directly in the relevant team's inbox and can be actioned as quickly as possible.

"We would not normally name companies or individuals that have been issued with a fixed penalty notice as failure to pay could end up with a prosecution. If that is the case we would then be in a position to name a company or individual as part of court proceedings.

"Businesses have a duty of care requirement to ensure they keep their waste under control and we will take action against those that fail to do this. We can, however, confirm that a number of businesses in this area have been issued with a fixed penalty notice."