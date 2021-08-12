Plymouth Big Issue seller achieves dream of passing maths and English GCSEs

Play video

Watch as the 58-year-old receives his results for GCSE English and maths

A Big Issue seller in Devon has achieved a lifelong dream of gaining two GCSEs in maths and English.

Clive Rowe is a well-known face in Plymouth where he sells the street newspaper, but today a different piece of paper gave him joy.

Walking in to receive his results on Thursday (12 August), the 58-year-old said he was "excited and a little bit nervous".

"I'm quite confident on the maths side but the closer you get to opening the envelope, the more doubts creep in and you think, 'Oh, did I really do enough?" Clive said.

"I'm absolutely over the moon, stunned, and I just feel really clever."

Upon opening his results letter, he celebrated passing both exams with a grade 5, saying "wow, what a day!"

"I'm quite stunned at that actually. It's the culmination of a great deal of hard work and study and it means I'm one of those people who have made it in life.

I've achieved something I couldn't do at school, I couldn't do as a young person and now at the age of 58, I have succeeded in getting two GCSEs and I'm absolutely over the moon, stunned, and I just feel really clever at the moment. Clive Rowe, Big Issue Seller

Clive now says he plans to study an access course in the creative arts course at university - after taking a "gap year" off with his 11-year-old dog.

"I never expected to say that in my life, that I'd be taking a 'gap year', but yeah I am," Clive joked.

He also wants to encourage other people who are nervous about studying for their GCSEs.

At the age of 58, Clive now has a grade 5 ('a pass with distinction') in GCSE English and GCSE maths.

"You can do it, it's just one little step at a time. You know sometimes I do three steps and fall back two steps, but slowly - keep the dream in your mind and say, 'right in two years time I'll be over that mountain' - and you will get there.

"If I can do it, anybody can do it. Just concentrate, decide that you want to do it and go for it."

England footballer Marcus Rashford has now praised Clive following his academic success.

In a Tweet, Marcus said: "Love this. Congrats Clive."

But Clive has been busy thanking others for his success instead.

The Big Issue seller praised staff at the Theatre Royal where he often sells the magazine.

He also thanked Plymouth City College, Big Issue buyers and the paper itself for having faith in him, as well as his manager Sue Owens who "has really helped and inspired" him.