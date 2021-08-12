Play video

Local man Jack Hammond describes the moment he learned of the shooting

Local residents in Plymouth have been left feeling 'very much on edge' after several people were killed in a serious firearms incident on Thursday night.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that they and paramedics were called to a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6.10pm today [Thursday 12 August].

Multiple fatalities have been confirmed, though the the exact number has not been released.

Large numbers of police officers, doctors and paramedics swept into Plymouth late on Thursday evening. Credit: BPM Media.

Now several of the city's residents have spoken out of the fear and hurt caused by the shooting.

Nearby residents said they could see events unfolding.

Tom Savill lives near Biddick Drive and said: "We've barricaded the door and stuff and we've triple locked it."

Victoria Palider added: "We're very much on edge with it."

"To be honest, it's just horrible to think its pretty much just one road away from where everything has been happening because we could see from our first floor flat - from our kitchen window - the whole park.

"We could see pretty much everything that's been happening."

You could see whole roads just covered in police vans and ambulances and then the helicopters that were all landing in one park. Victoria Palider, Eyewitness

Jack Hammond also lives in the local area and is originally from Plymouth. He was driving home when he saw multiple police cars and ambulances.

He said he felt "physically sick" when he first learned what had happened.

He said: "I felt really sick. I went home, I made sure my family was alright and I even called my mate, he wasn't answering me. And I was like, 'oh no'. So I had to drive down there to see if he's alright - but he was fine.

"It's just horrible because you don't know who it was, you don't know if it was your family or not", he added.

"You walk around this area now and you think, 'is this going to happen again? Could this be me, or someone?' It's not a nice feeling."

"You don't expect this to happen around here, and it's not nice."

Another resident further from the scene spoke of the pain caused to the community by the firearms incident.

Hannah Cutting, said: "It's a family, it's not just the people that were lost or the person that did it. It's the whole ripple effect: there's friends, there's families, there's colleagues and if what some of the rumours that are being said are true, there's going to be a lot of people in a lot of pain."

I can't quite imagine how a lot of people are going to deal with that here and I think it probably will knock a lot of the community in Plymouth quite hard. Hannah Cutting, Plymouth resident

Devon and Cornwall Police declared a critical incident and said that the situation was contained just after 9:20pm on Thursday 12 August.