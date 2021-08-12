A new pop-up Covid vaccination centre has opened at a Bristol's Cabot Circus shopping centre, in a bid to make it as easy as possible to grab a jab.

The walk-in centre is located on the upper ground floor next to Five Guys and Claire’s.

Anyone aged 17 3/4 is able to get vaccinated at the hub, where the Pfizer vaccine will be available for first and second doses, if it has been eight weeks since the first dose.

The clinic is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11am to 7pm, from 12 August until 2 October.

The vaccination hub is located in one of Bristol's busiest shopping districts, to make getting vaccinated easier. Credit: NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCG.

No appointment is necessary, meaning people can attend whenever they wish.

Dr Tim Whittlestone, Clinical Lead for the BNSSG Vaccination Programme, said: “We’re working hard to make it as easy as possible for people in our area to have the COVID-19 vaccination and this fantastic destination in the heart of Bristol’s shopping district, couldn’t be more convenient!

“Throughout the vaccine roll-out, we have challenged ourselves to think differently about how we make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible as possible for the communities we serve; we’re grateful to the team at Cabot Circus for making this Clinic possible.

The Cabot Circus venue is one of several in the Bristol area, and will remain open until early October. Credit: NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCG.

"Cases of COVID-19 in our area remain high. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and the people you love from COVID-19.”

Other vaccination clinics are also available in Bristol, with sites at UWE Bristol, Avonmouth and the Sea Cadets HQ in Weston-super-Mare open from Thursday 12 August until through until Saturday 14 August.

The UWE vaccination centre will remain open on Sunday 15 August, as well.

For a full details and a complete list of all vaccination venues open in Bristol, Somerset and South Gloucestershire, visit grabajab.net.