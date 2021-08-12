A large emergency response is underway to a 'significant firearms incident' in Keyham, Plymouth this evening (12 August).

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a 'serious firearms incident' has taken place.

In a statement, they said: "Police were called to a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6.10pm today [Thursday 12 August].

"Officers and ambulance staff attended.There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment.

"A critical incident has been declared.

"The area has been cordoned off and police believe the situation is contained."

The suspect involved is not “on the run” according to Johnny Mercer, MP for Plymouth, Moor View. He also tweeted the incident is "not terror related."

The police have also said that: "Road closures are in place so please avoid the area.

"We are appealing to the public not to speculate or share pictures of the scene on social media or anywhere else. We will provide more information on log number 768 of 12/08/21 as soon as we can."

South Western Ambulance Service confirmed earlier that Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), 'multiple' ambulances, air ambulances, doctors and senior paramedics were attending the scene.

Police have closed off roads but a local MP says nobody is on the run and people should "remain calm." Credit: ITV News West Country.

Live updates:

21:59

Pictures from the scene earlier in and around Beddick Drive.

Police dogs and officers are in Keyham to maintain the scene. Credit: BPM Media

Forensic officers are present, alongside paramedics, doctors, and air ambulance crews. Credit: BPM Media

Police dogs were deployed to Keyham - though no suspects are on the run. Credit: BPM Media

The incident is not believed to be terror related. Credit: BPM Media

21:50

Johnny Mercer MP has asked people not to share a video circulating online of the scene.

Earlier this evening, he tweeted: "It’s not hard: think if it was your mum/dad/brother/sister involved.Let’s see the best of our City tonight and think of the heroes in the emergency services dealing with it all and the families affected."

Pictures from the scene show firearms officers and police dogs.

Firearms officers are at Biddick Drive and the scene is "contained" according to Devon and Cornwall Police. Credit: BPM Media.

Police officers are in attendance, alongside senior paramedics, doctors, air ambulance and ambulance crews. Credit: BPM Media.

21:40

Home secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected.

"I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support.

"I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."

21:25

In a statement, they said:

21:15

South Western Ambulance Service have confirmed that Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), 'multiple' ambulances, air ambulances, doctors and senior paramedics at the scene.

Local MP Luke Pollard said it "looks to be a very serious situation happening in Keyham."

In a Facebook post, the MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport said: "Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice.

In a Tweet, the South Western Ambulance Service confirmed a serious incident is underway.

They said: "We were called at 18:12 to an ongoing incident in Plymouth."

We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics. South Western Ambulance Service.

Cornwall Air Ambulance also confirmed their attendance, saying: "Cornwall Air Ambulance is part of a multi-agency response this evening."

Local residents said they have heard gunshots.

Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer has also spoken out, saying: "I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth.

"Please obey all instructions from the Police and do not post rumour or speculation on social media. I will post news when I have it."

He has since confirmed that "The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth.

"Remain calm. It is for the Police to confirm further details.

"Do not repost chatter or gossip; work with them. We have the best cops in the land."