Three children are in hospital after being seriously injured in a crash on the B3293 in Cornwall.

A white Ford Transit van collided with a red Peugeot 206 containing three children, at around 3pm on Wednesday 11 August.

Two of the children were airlifted to Bristol Children's Hospital while the third was taken to hospital in Treliske along with the female driver of the Peugeot, who also had significant injuries.

Police say the children in the Peugeot were seriously injured, while a man driving the van received minor injuries. The 47-year-old is now helping police with their enquiries.

The crash happened near the Zoar Garage in Helston, and forensic collision investigators, local police officers, and members of the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended.

Officers are now asking for any witnesses of the collision, or anyone with any dashcam footage from the area at the time, to come forward.

Information can be submitted by calling 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk and quoting log 485 of 11/08/21.