Plymouth MP Luke Pollard reacts to shooting

Six people have died - including a suspected gunman - following a shooting in Plymouth.

The incident unfolded in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday evening (August 12).

Three females and two males were shot, and MP Luke Pollard has claimed one of the victims was a child.

All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

Police at the scene of the incident. Credit: PA

The force said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

"The area has been cordoned off and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” a spokesperson said.

‘Darkest day in Plymouth’s history’

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Mr Pollard described it as an “attack on our community”.

“I mean this is just an unspeakably grim set of events that’s taken place,” he said.

“Keyham, where the shooting has taken place, is a tight-knit community. It’s a place where you know your neighbours and you look out for one another.

“To have something like this take place here is utterly devastating for the community.”

10.15am - Gunman named locally as Jake Davison

Plymouth shooting suspect has been named locally as Jake Davison.

A man suspected of killing five people in Plymouth on Thursday night has been named locally as Jake Davison.

9.35am - Prime Minister issues statement

Boris Johnson has tweeted his support for those affected by the shooting.

"My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night," he tweeted.

"I thank the emergency services for their response."