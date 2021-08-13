Breaking News
Plymouth shooting: Eyewitness describes coming to face-to-face with gunman Jake Davison
Watch eyewitness Peggy Holliday describe seeing the Plymouth gunman
An eyewitness has described the moment she came face-to-face with the Plymouth gunman during his shooting spree.
Peggy Holliday had just finished getting a tattoo in the Keyham area and was walking to a shop when she heard screaming.
She said she saw an incident “unfold in front of me” but did not register the shooter - later identified as 22-year-old Jake Davison - because her brain was in “flight-mode”.
She later sought refuge in a nearby pub, where she said she hid underneath a pool table while Davison carried out his attack.
Five people - including a three-year-old girl - were killed during the incident, while a further two were injured.
‘A living nightmare’
Peggy said: “There was an incident that unfolded in front of me. I couldn’t quite register the shooter’s face.
“I think my brain was in panic. It all just happened so quickly. I was in complete flight-mode. People were terrified.
“It was like a living nightmare, like something you see out of the movies. It’s something I will never be able to forget.”
Peggy, who works as an intern at the National Marine Aquarium, described the shooting as “sheer violence”.
“I heard gunshots but I thought they were fireworks,” she continued.
“A couple of the gunshots went off and I ran opposite a pub and the owner came out and he shouted at me ‘get in here, get in here now!’
“I forward rolled into the pub and I literally clung underneath one of the pool tables for dear life and I froze.
“I said there’s shooting, it’s violent, it’s terrifying - it literally felt like a living nightmare. It felt like I was being hunted.”
Police have urged anyone who has been traumatised by the incident to contact the Victim Support’s National Helpline on 0808 1689 111.