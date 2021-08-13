Plymouth shooting: Child among those dead, according to local MP

A child is reportedly among the multiple victims of a shooting in Plymouth, according to local MP Luke Pollard.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that five people died in the tragedy on Thursday night (12 August), along with the suspected gunman.

Officers found two females and two males dead at the scene in Biddick Drive, Keyham, at around 6.10pm after being called to reports of gunshots.

A further male, believed to be the offender, was also found dead at the scene, and all are believed to have died from gunshot wounds, according to the force.

Another female was treated for gunshot wounds, but died a short time later in hospital.

In a tweet posted in the early hours of Friday morning (13 August), the MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport said a child was among the victims.

Devon and Cornwall Police is yet to confirm the ages of the victims.