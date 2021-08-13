Plymouth shooting: Community responds after suspected gunman and five others die

The shooting tragedy in Plymouth has led to outpourings of grief from the community, as Devon and Cornwall Police confirm five people died along with the suspected gunman.

A critical incident was declared after emergency services were called to the serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, Keyham, just after 6pm on Thursday (12 August).

Plymouth City Council said an "awful tragedy has happened in our city tonight," adding in a tweet that while "we don't know all of the details, our hearts go out to everyone affected by this terrible incident."

Plymouth Argyle FC also tweeted: "Our hearts go out to victims of tonight's tragic incident in our city, alongside their families, friends, and the wider Plymouth community".

Messages on social media were posted by national leaders, including Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Labour leader Keir Starmer added: "There's much we don't know about the shocking events in Plymouth. However it's clear tragedy has hit Keyham.

"My thoughts are with the families and neighbours of those caught up in this nightmare. I pay tribute to our emergency services who ran towards events we'd all run from."

The MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, Luke Pollard, described it as a "very grim day for our city and our community".

Ford Primary School and St Marks Church, both in Cambridge Rd, will be open from 9am on Friday (13 August) as a "safe place" for the community to be together, added Mr Pollard.

A message from the Diocese of Exeter said: "Please join us in praying for those affected by this evening's situation in Keyham, Plymouth, and keep safe and follow police advice if you are in the area."

Johnny Mercer, the local MP for Plymouth Moor View, urged people to "remain calm", adding "we have the best cops in the land."

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, directed people affected by the tragedy to support services.

Police confirmed that all the next of kin of those who died have been found and informed by force officers.

Disruption to the road network surrounding the area is expected to continue.

The police continue to ask any members of the public with any mobile phone footage of the immediate aftermath of the incident not to post it on social media and respect the families who have lost loved ones.