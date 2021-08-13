Plymouth shooting: Gunman's mother and three-year-old girl among victims named

The names of five people who were killed during the Plymouth shooting have been released.

Three men and two women died after being shot by 22-year-old Jake Davison in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday, 12 August.

They are:

Davison's mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, aged 50

Sophie Martyn, aged three

Sophie's father Lee Martyn, aged 43

Stephen Washington, aged 59

Kate Shepherd, aged 66 - who died later after being taken to Derriford Hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police said all five of the victims were from the Keyham area.

Two other people were injured during the shooting and remain in hospital, though they have not been named.

Police continue to investigate 13 scenes within the cordon, which is expected to remain in place over the weekend.

Anyone feeling vulnerable or wanting support can contact the Victim Support’s National Helpline on 0808 1689 111.