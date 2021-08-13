Thousands raised for victims killed in Plymouth shooting

Play video

Watch the Bishop of Plymouth pay tribute to those affected

More than £3,500 has been raised for the families of those killed in a shooting in Plymouth.

Five people - including a three-year-old girl - were killed during a six-minute shooting spree by gunman Jake Davison on Thursday evening (August 12).

At least two other people were injured during the incident before the 22-year-old turned the gun on himself.

Now an online fundraising page has been created to raise money for the victims and their families.

Police officers at the scene in Plymouth. Credit: PA

More than £3,500 has been raised so far - already exceeding the initial target of £500.

It was created by Gillian Nair, who wrote: "We don’t know all of the details yet but what we do know so far is extremely tragic and upsetting.

"On Thursday 12th August, a number of people were shot dead in Plymouth.

"This crowdfunder has been set up to support their families and show them love and kindness at this time."

For more information on the fundraising page, or to donate, click here.

'It is immensely sad' - Bishop of Plymouth

The Rt Rvrd Nick McKinnel, who is the Bishop of Plymouth, has paid tribute to those affected by the incident.

"I think it is immensely sad," he said.

Emergency services remain at the scene in Keyham.

"It is immensely sad for the city and for the community more widely.

"At the moment, everything is quite quiet around here, but last night there was clearly pain, panic, anxiety and real worry amid all the violence that was going on."

He added: "It is a good community, a resilient community, and I think people hopefully will support one another and come together.

"The churches are open, the school is open down the road here, and all of those things will give people an opportunity to talk to others, to open themselves to God, to one another and begin to take in some of the things that have happened.

"Things nobody expects - these things happen somewhere else, they don't happen in your own community."

Flowers have since appeared at the scene of the shooting.

Red roses and yellow petals lie at the bottom of Beddick Drive in Keyham, Plymouth. Credit: ITV.

Bouquets are being laid in tribute to the victims and their families.

The victims have not been named but police have released details of their ages, including a three-year-old girl.

Police have urged anyone who has been traumatised by the incident to contact the Victim Support’s National Helpline on 0808 1689 111.