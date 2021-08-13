Two dead following plane crash near Chard in Somerset

A man and a woman have died after a light aircraft crashed into a field near Chard in Somerset.

Police have confirmed both people inside the plane died following the crash shortly before 10:30am on Thursday 12 August.

Police were called to the farmland near the village of Buckland St Mary in Somerset at 10:27am.

South Western Ambulance Service also sent medics, including a hazardous area response team and land ambulance crews.

The two involved have not yet been identified, but the next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Supt Paul Wigginton said: “This is a tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives.

“It’s too early to give any further details about the victims but we are making sure the next of kin have all the support they need at this distressing time.

“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was informed yesterday and deployed a team of investigators.

“We’ve been working very closely with our colleagues from the other emergency services at the scene to make the area safe and ensure the investigation can proceed.

“A cordon remains in place and we’d respectfully ask people not to attend the scene while enquiries continue.”