‘Very young girl’ among five killed in Plymouth shooting, police confirm

Watch Chief Constable Shawn Sawyer at police press conference

A "very young child" was one of five people killed in a shooting in Plymouth, police have confirmed.

Shaun Sawyer, the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, confirmed gunman Jake Davison killed the girl and a male relative during a shooting spree on Thursday evening (August 12).

Details of the incident and the shooter's identity were revealed by Mr Sawyer during a press conference at Crownhill Police Station on August 13.

The suspect has been confirmed as Jake Davison.

What happened during incident

At the press conference, Mr Sawyer confirmed the following:

Police received multiple calls from the public at 6.11pm

Police officers arrived on the scene within six minutes

The gunman was 22-year-old Jake Davison

He shot and killed five people, including a "very young girl", before turning the gun on himself

Survivors are being treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries

The attack lasted just six minutes

Davison was a licensed firearms holder

The gun was described by members of the public as a 'pump-action shotgun'

Devon and Cornwall's Chief Constable said he was proud of his officers' response in a press conference. Credit: ITV News.

Chief Constable Sawyer said Davison shot and killed his first victim in a house on Biddick Drive.

He then moved into the street, where he shot and killed a "very young girl" and her male relative.

Afterwards, he aimed and shot at two local residents - a man and woman - who are now being treated in hospital.

Mr Sawyer said Davison then entered a nearby park and shot and killed a man.

He then shot a woman in Henderson Place, who later died at Derriford Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the shooter turned the gun upon himself, the Chief Constable added.

"An event like this touches all communities, all people, no matter where you are in the world," Mr Sawyer continued.

"And the events I will tell you about are particularly traumatic."