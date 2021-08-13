Who was Jake Davison? Plymouth gunman who killed five in massacre

The gunman responsible for killing five people during a six-minute shooting spree in Plymouth compared himself to “the Terminator” just weeks before the massacre.

Jake Davison, who carried out his attack on Thursday evening (12 August), spoke of feeling “beaten down” and “defeated by life” in videos posted online.

The 22-year-old also “liked” a series of clips about guns and shared posts on social media quoting former US president Donald Trump as well as pictures of a statue holding a rifle.

In one video, posted on 28 July, he said he did not have “any willpower to do anything anymore” and discussed the misogynistic ‘incel’ movement.

Davison appearing in one of his online videos.

‘Incel’ is an abbreviation used online for someone who is ‘involuntarily celibate’, meaning they have been unable to find a partner despite desiring one.

Before signing off in his video, Davison said: "I know it's a movie but I like to think sometimes I'm the Terminator or something. Despite reaching almost total system failure he keeps trying to accomplish his mission."

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said at present there was no indication of motive but Davison's first victim - a 51-year-old woman - is believed to have been known to him.

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer speaking at a press

While there are currently no known links to right-wing extremism or terrorism, Mr Sawyer said Davison's social media activity would be taken into account in the investigation.

Questions remain over whether Davison was known to authorities, had been referred to mental health services or was receiving treatment.

Davison's Facebook profile suggests he started working at defence and engineering company Babcock International earlier this year. The company declined to comment.

Plymouth shooting - what we know so far:

At the press conference, Chief Constable Sawyer confirmed the following:

Police received multiple calls from the public at 6.11pm

Police officers arrived on the scene within six minutes

The gunman was 22-year-old Jake Davison

He shot and killed five people, including a three-year-old girl, before turning the gun on himself

Survivors are being treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries

The attack lasted just six minutes

There are 13 different crime scenes being examined by police

Davison was a licensed firearms holder

The gun was described by members of the public as a 'pump-action shotgun'

Terrorism is not being considered the motive for the shooting

Police believe it to be a domestic incident which "spilled into the streets"

Police have urged anyone who has been traumatised by the incident to contact the Victim Support’s National Helpline on 0808 1689 111.