Another candlelit vigil planned for victims of Plymouth shooting

Another candlelit vigil will take place in Saltash next week to remember the people who lost their lives in the Plymouth shootings.

On Monday (16 August), the Jubilee Green will be lit up from 7pm.

Livewire Youth Music will be open for teas and coffees, with support available to anyone affected by the events of Thursday night (12 August).

A post on Facebook reads: "There will be a Candlelit Vigil on Jubilee Green, on Monday 16th August, at 7pm, remembering those who tragically lost their lives in Keyham, Thursday 12th August.

"Livewire Youth Music will be open afterwards for tea's & coffee's, and they will be providing support through their Mental Health team, should anyone wish to talk in a safe space.

"You are welcome to bring a torch or you can use your mobile phones.

"Please share this post, Plymouth needs us!"

Livewire Youth Music will be lit up green on Saturday night (14 August), also in memory of the victims.

Earlier, Home Secretary Priti Patel visited Keyham and spoke to members of the community after laying a bouquet of flowers as a mark of respect.

Speaking to the Government minister, one local described Thursday's shooting as "our September 11".