Boardmasters: Crowds return to Newquay festival after three year absence

50,000 festival-goers are at Boardmasters in Newquay to enjoy the first major music festival in the South West since the start of the pandemic.

It is the first time the festival has been able to run in three years after being cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020, and halted due to terrible weather in 2019.

Founder Andrew Topham said: "It's amazing to be back after a couple of years. It's so lovely to see so many festival goers with grins on their faces - I think it says it all really."

The festival, which is set overlooking Watergate Bay, comes as the rate of infection in Newquay has risen in recent weeks to triple the national average.

In the week up to the 8th August, Newquay East was experiencing rates of 963 per 100,000 and Newquay West 2040 per 100,000.

The national average at the same time was 288 per 100,000.

A shot of the festival from 2017. Credit: PA

To get onto the site festival-goers have had to go through strict coronavirus checks.

Organisers say they have done everything they can to make this event as safe as possible.

Andrew said: "We've worked tirelessly with Cornwall Council and Public Health England to build a plan that we feel is really robust.

"We're going above and beyond what we've had to do to make sure this is as safe as it possibly can be and that is why we have all asked for everyone to all test before arriving, or be double jabbed or have proof of natural immunity."

Those attending spoke of their excitement to be watching live music despite the large crowds once again.

One attendee told ITV News: "It started to get really busy last night so we became a little but more conscious of it but at the end of the day I'm vaccinated and everyone has had to have a test I think it is far more important that everyone is having a life again."