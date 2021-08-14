An engaged couple are among dozens who lost everything after a Cornish hotel fire.

The Elements Hotel in Bude was seen ablaze in the early hours of Friday morning (13 August), with firefighters first alerted at 1:20am.

Fire crews from Bude, Holsworthy, Delabole, and other areas, were all sent to the scene to help tackle the blaze, which was finally brought under control by 6am.

Bude Community Fire Station stated just after 10am that the Liskeard fire team were left at the the scene to "monitor."

Thankfully, no one died and all guests and staff at the hotel were safely evacuated from the building.

Firefighters worked overnight to tackle the blaze at Elements hotel, Bude Credit: Newquay Community Fire Station

Alice Neill and her fiancé lost many of their things - including a bridesmaids dress, suit, clothes and shoes.

Alice's father said the couple lost "everything", as well as a place to stay for the rest of their time in Cornwall.

Mr Neill added: "The fire is a tragedy for everyone and I'm just relieved everyone is okay.

"And I suppose turning up to a wedding in flip flops and shorts would be novel, but not ideal."

The owners of the Elements Hotel also addressed the fire publicly.

Posting on Facebook, they said: "We’re sure you’re all aware of the fire at Elements. We want to let everyone know all guests and staff are safe.

“Fire brigade were on site very fast. We will update everyone when we know more information.”

Bude fire station added: "Crews were called to a hotel fire. On arrival pumps were made as more resources were need and the message ‘well alight’ given.

"Crews battled throughout the night and a team from Liskeard are on scene to monitor."

The morning after the fire. Credit: Adrian Jasper

The huge flames of the fire could be seen from all around the local area, while smoke could still be seen pouring from the building just before 7am.

The fire service worked overnight and into the morning to make the area safe, and has kept the area off-limits to the public for the time being.

A spokesperson for Wadebridge Community Fire Station also confirmed that all residents of the hotel were evacuated to safety.

They added that all were placed in alternative accommodation.

The Wadebridge fire station spokesperson also added: “Crews from across Cornwall and Devon have been battling a hotel fire overnight in Widemouth Bay near Bude.

“Our water carrier supplied water to the scene while our major pumping appliance was on standby at Bude CFRS to provide area cover for the duration of the incident.”

A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Multiple calls were received to this incident, starting 1.20am. Callers reported a fire within a hotel on Marine Drive, Bude.

“Two appliances from Bude were immediately mobilised, along with a whole time officer for support. Due to the high number of calls being received and information being passed by callers, two further appliances were mobilised from Holsworthy and Delabole.

"On arrival, initial crews confirmed smoke was issuing and Made Pumps 4. At 1.46am, crews made up further, to make pumps 6 and also requested an aerial ladder platform to attend.

"Attending crews have confirmed one detached property with the rear kitchen area well alight and roof space involved.

“In addition to six appliances, in attendance/requested are three whole time officers, one incident command unit, one operational support vehicle, one aerial ladder platform, one L4P, two water carriers, a high-volume pump and a welfare vehicle."