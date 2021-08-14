Gloucester: Man wanted after child nearly hit by brick thrown through window

A man from Gloucester is wanted by police in connection with an incident which saw a brick thrown through the window of a house, narrowly missing a child.

Matthew Jones, 25, formerly from Tredworth, is wanted in connection with the disorder which also saw harm threatened to the occupants of the property.

Officers have been unable to find Jones, who is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, of a medium build, and having short brown hair and stubble.

Gloucestershire Police has now issued a photo of Jones and an appeal for the public's help, with anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts asked to come forward.

Gloucestershire Constabulary is appealing for the public's help to locate wanted man Matthew Jones.

Officers have completed a number of enquiries to find Jones but have been unable to locate him which is why they are now asking for information from the public.