Mum and son injured in Plymouth shooting will make a full recovery, says family

The brother and son of two people shot and injured during the mass shooting in Plymouth have revealed they are both expected to make a full recovery.

They have also appealed for an end to "stupid and pathetic rumours" circulating on social media around the events that unfolded on Thursday night (12 August).

Jordan, who has requested his family's last name is not used, put out a public statement via his Facebook page, to provide an update to worried friends, family and the local community.

Michelle, 53, and Ben, 33, were injured on Thursday night when Jake Davison killed five people, before turning the gun on himself.

Davison first shot and killed his mother, Maxine Davison, at Biddick Drive.

He then went outside and shot and killed three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her father, Lee Martyn, 43.

Stephen Washington, 59, was then killed in parkland. Davison then went to Henderson Place and shot Kate Shepherd, 66.

She was injured at the scene and later died at Derriford Hospital.

Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington have been named as two of those killed in Thursday's attack. Credit: Facebook

Jordan said his mum Michelle will have to undergo an operation on her arm, but is "expected to make a full recovery". His brother, Ben, is now home from Derriford Hospital and is "going to make a full recovery".

He said: "Also want to say a massive thank you to everyone who’s messaged and called about their concerns about my family. It really means a lot."

He asked for people to respect the family's privacy and avoid speculation.

Jordan said: "And lastly what I don’t appreciate is the stupid and pathetic rumours that have been made up about this horrific situation! Other than the people who were involved only we know the truth that has happened.

"If you could all just show your respect for the people who lost their lives and to the people who were involved and affected by this and just keep your opinions and speculations to yourself.

"This is a very difficult situation at the moment and we need to stand together to keep the peace."