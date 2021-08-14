Plymouth shooting: Home Secretary Priti Patel visits Keyham to pay respects

Home Secretary Priti Patel has paid her respects to the victims of the mass shooting in Keyham by placing a bouquet of flowers near to the scene.

She laid the tribute of cream flowers among others at North Down Crescent Park, where a vigil was held on Friday evening (13 August).

It comes almost 48 hours after five people were shot dead by 22-year-old Jake Davison in the Keyham area of the city.

Among the victims were three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her adoptive father, 43-year-old Lee Martyn.

The gunman's mother, named by police as Maxine Davison, was also killed by Davison.

Police have named the victims killed as:

Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, aged 50, who was the gunman's mother;

Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her father Lee Martyn, 40;

Stephen Washington, 59;

Kate Shepherd, 66, who was injured at the scene and died later at Derriford Hospital.

On Saturday (14 August), Ms Patel was joined by the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police Shaun Sawyer, who also laid a large bouquet of white flowers.

The Home Secretary, joined by local Labour MP Luke Pollard, then spoke with members of the local neighbourhood watch team at the park.

Kev Sprotson, who spoke with Ms Patel, said that the mass shooting was "our September 11".

He told reporters later: "How I define that is the fact that every single kid, every single adult, knows exactly where they were, similar to 9/11.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Shaun Sawyer (right) Credit: PA

"To the point that I speak to people, and they will tell me exactly where their brother was, where their sister was, where their mother was.

"That's the impact that it's had on people, it's going to be something that is in their own minds and thoughts for a long period of time."

Elsewhere, Labour leader Keir Starmer has said there may need to be a review of gun licensing laws following the Devon shooting.

He welcomed the launch of the investigation into how the gunman Jake Davison had his gun licence returned after it was previously removed, but said the case raised wider issues.

"I think there are wider questions. How on earth did he get a gun licence in the first place? What back-up checks were done?" Sir Keir said in a pooled clip for broadcasters.

"I am glad there is the investigation already into why the licence was returned.

"I do think there are wider questions here and that could involve a review of the gun licensing laws because there are other questions here that urgently need to be addressed."