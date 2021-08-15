Couple were minutes away from being caught up in tragic Plymouth shootings

A couple have spoken of their shock after being just minutes away from stepping outside and getting caught up in the tragic Plymouth shootings.

72 hours have now passed since the city was plunged into fear and tragedy by mass murder.

Victoria Palider and Tom Savill live yards from where the massacre began. They were about to leave their house for a date night, but something didn't feel right.

Now Victoria feels wary about going outside.

Play video

Five people lost their lives. The youngest, three-year-old Sophie Martyn, was today described by a family member as a 'beautiful, funny and clever girl' who was loved and adored by her father, Lee, who also died.

Church services took place across the city, providing a focal point, and for many and a source of comfort.

Floral tributes in Keyham Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Police cordons in Biddick Drive and Henderson Place will be removed at 7pm today (Sunday August 15) as officers have finished their enquiries at a number of the scenes.

17 Biddick Drive will remain a secured scene and forensic examinations will remain ongoing at that location over the coming days.

A heavy police presence at Biddick Drive in Keyham following the deaths of six people. Credit: PA.

A highly visible police presence will remain in the wider area until Monday evening and officers will continue to patrol the area.

Community drop-in centres remain open for Keyham residents at St Mark’s Church and Ford Primary School in Plymouth from 9am-5pm for the coming week.

Police are continuing to appeal for information from the public. Post-mortems are under way, while two people who were injured - a mother and son - are expected to make a full recovery.