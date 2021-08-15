The family of Stephen Washington have described him as a man who 'would help anyone at a drop of a hat' in a moving tribute.

The 59-year-old was one of five tragically killed in Keyham on Thursday.

In a statement, his family said: “Following on from the recent attack on our community on Thursday 12 August, we, the Washington family, would like to issue the following tribute to Stephen.

“Stephen was a friendly, outgoing person. He would help anyone at the drop of a hat, he loved his animals and was often seen walking his two huskies in the area.

Members of the public attend a vigil for the victims Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

“Stephen was a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather and best friend.

“Since the devastating events a couple of days ago, our world has been turned upside down in the blink of an eye and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the families also affected by this tragic incident."

Devoted wife Shelia described Stephen as her soul-mate and said: "Fly high, you’ve earnt your angel wings.”

Stephen's family has asked for privacy to grieve their loss.