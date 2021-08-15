Festival-goers at Boardmasters are invited to 'Grab a Jab' before they leave the site on Monday (August 16).

Anyone aged 16 years or older who attended the five-day festival in Newquay will be able to have their first dose of the Covid vaccine before heading home.

Second doses will also be available for revellers aged 18 and over who have had a first dose of the vaccine 8 weeks before.

There is no need to book an appointment, those who'd like to can walk in and will be offered a jab.

Vaccinators from the Atlantic Medical Group will be ready and waiting between 9am and 5.30pm at the Green car park, Boardmasters Festival, Newquay.

Tracey Hembrough, Atlantic Medical Group nurse partner, said: "We hope that after everyone has enjoyed a brilliant few days of live music and getting back to the things they love they will take the opportunity while they’re here in Cornwall to grab a jab. By doing so they will not only be protecting themselves but also their loved ones, friends and people living in the area.

“We’re really grateful to the organisers of the Boardmasters Festival for agreeing to let us come onto site and offer vaccinations to everyone who has attended the festival.

“Our team is hoping to see as many glittered up faces and happy smiles as possible during the walk-in.”

Please continue to check the NHS Kernow website for the latest details about vaccination sites.