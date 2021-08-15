London Underground pays tribute to Plymouth after mass shooting in Keyham

The shockwave of the Plymouth shootings is being felt across the UK and further as people mourn an unthinkable tragedy.

Support and solidarity is being shown by kind-hearted individuals from far reaches, with acts such as fundraisers set up and an online book of condolence which has been signed by people all over wishing to pay their respects to the lives lost in the Plymouth shootings.

Now, a touching sign has been put up in the London underground to pay tribute.

The words on the board in London say: "Dear Keyham and Plymouth, We wish words and poetry could fix your broken hearts, but we know that they can't.

"We just want to let you know that our thoughts are with you at this time and that we love you. Rest in peace Maxine Davison, Sophie Martyn, Lee Martyn, Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington. Thoughts and love to their families, friends and everybody affected.

"Love London."

Hundreds responded to the post thanking the All On Board team for their 'lovely gesture' and tribute.

Maxine Davison (51), Lee Martyn (43), Sophie Martyn (3), Kate Shepherd (66) and Stephen Washington (59) were shot dead by gunman Jake Davison (22) in what was Britain's worst mass shooting in a decade.

Tributes left in the Keyham area of Plymouth Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Green hearts have become a symbol shared across the city for the lives lost.

Residents have suggested putting five green hearts in the windows or on display to represent the five victims who sadly lost their lives in a show of solidarity.

And one family has painted a giant mural on the side of their house to remember those who we lost in the tragic event.