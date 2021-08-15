A man is in a critical condition following an assault in the car park of a Bath pub.

Police have published CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday August 14.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary statement said: "One male remains in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in the car park of The Charlcombe Inn, in Lansdown, at about 10.20pm. A second male also attended hospital but has since been discharged.

CCTV still released by police. Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

We wish to speak to the two men, pictured, in connection with our ongoing enquiries into what occurred."

Anyone who recognises them, or witnessed what happened, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221186988.