A motorcyclist is undergoing treatment at hospital following a crash near Newton Abbot.

A two-vehicle collision involving a motorcyle and a car took place at around 12:10pm on Saturday August 14 at Dunley Cross, Chudleigh Knighton.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Derriford Hospital. The car driver sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed whilst a forensic investigation got underway.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it – in particular any Dashcam footage - are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 quoting log number 472 14th August 2021.