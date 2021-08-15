Plymouth shooting: Touching mural painted by kind-hearted family

A stunning mural has been painted in tribute to the five victims who tragically lost their lives in a mass shooting in Plymouth.

"For the ones that were taken too soon. #PlymouthTogether."These are the poignant words painted in large green letters on one family's house.Ricky Fenn and his step-daughter Mazie Shalders decided to create the tribute in memory of the people who were killed in the horrific incident on Thursday evening.Ricky and Mazie have painted five huge green hearts on their house in Stonehouse on North Road West.

Dad and daughter Ricky Fenn and Mazie Shalders painted five green hearts on their house. Credit: BPM Media

Mum Carly said that her daughter and partner started on the project after a sleepless night.She said: "It just played on our minds, it has been since it happened.

"Ricky couldn't sleep last night and he got up this morning and said 'I want to do something'. This is what he decided to do.

"He asked my daughter to help with the writing because she does art at school. She freehanded the writing and they both painted it together."

Ricky added: "It's such a small community. It's nice to put something back into our home town that we all love. It was a family project. With the recent news, it played on my mind a bit being a family man.

Mazie Shalders. Credit: BPM Media

"I went out and got some paint, stencilled it up and we got it done over the day. It was a team effort."The pair plan to add a few more finishing touches to the striking mural, and will be there for passersby to reflect on.

Green hearts have become a symbol shared across the city for the lives lost.

Residents have suggested putting five green hearts in the windows or on display to represent the five victims who sadly lost their lives in a show of solidarity.