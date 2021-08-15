Special prayers planned as Plymouth mourns shooting victims

Special prayers are set to be said in Plymouth today (Sunday) as the city continues to grieve for the five people killed in a shooting which has left the local community shocked and saddened.

Churches across Devon, including St Thomas’ Church in Keyham, are expected to use their Sunday services to remember the victims, with a special prayer written by the Bishop of Exeter, Robert Atwell.

Tributes have poured in for those shot dead by Davison, including his mother and a three-year-old girl, with flowers, cuddly toys and candles left nearby to the scene in Keyham.

The Bishop of Plymouth, the Right Reverend Nick McKinnel, said “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been injured or bereaved by this terrible shooting in Plymouth… We stand with the community of Keyham.

People leave flowers in the Keyham area of Plymouth where six people, including the offender, died in a mass shooting Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

“We are working alongside other local organisations and will continue to offer whatever pastoral and practical support we can.

“We think of Jesus weeping over the city of Jerusalem and the way in which God himself feels our pain and takes it on himself. We weep with those who weep.”

"It is horrific to think of it happening in our own city. St Thomas Church in Keyham and St Marks Church in Ford are open for anyone who would like somewhere to pray and reflect and someone to talk to.

A special prayer has been written and will be read out in churches today.

Prayer for Keyham

God of compassion and love,Let your peace rest gently on the people of Keyham,Particularly on those who have lost family, friends or neighbours.Watch over them in their grief.Keep this community safe as it seeks time to heal,and neighbours rebuild their lives in friendship, trust and hope;for Jesus Christ’s sake. Amen.

An investigation is already under way into Davison’s possession of a shotgun and a firearms licence, which were returned to him after being removed at the end of last year.

Davison shot his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, at a house in Biddick Drive before he went into the street and shot dead Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her father Lee Martyn, aged 43.

In the 12-minute attack witnessed by horrified onlookers, Davison then killed Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park before shooting 66-year-old Kate Shepherd, who later died at Derriford Hospital.

People gathered at a vigil following the fatal shootings in Plymouth. Credit: PA

Davison also shot two local residents who are known to each other, a 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, in Biddick Drive, who suffered significant injuries but which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Devon and Cornwall Police said on Saturday that an online page has been launched for those who may have information to assist with the investigation into the mass shooting.

The force added that post-mortem examinations are taking place and due to continue into early next week.

It is believed the mass shooting, which police are yet to establish a motive for, began with a “domestic-related incident” between Davison and his mother.

Books of condolence are available for people to sign at the following locations:• St Mark's Church in Sanctuary Close, Ford from 9am to 5pm• St Thomas Church in Royal Navy Road, Keyham 9am to 11am on Sunday• The Council House, Armada Way from 9am to 5pm Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday• Ford Primary School, Cambridge Road from 9 am until 5pm