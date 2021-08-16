The British Firework Championships will go ahead this week and they will be dedicated to those who lost their lives in the Plymouth shootings.

Five people were tragically killed in the shooting in Keyham on Thursday August 12.

The victims have since been named as Maxine Davison, Sophie Martyn, Lee Martyn, Stephen Washington and Kate Shepherd.

Plymouth residents continue to pay their respects after one of the city's 'darkest days'. Credit: PA

In a special tribute to those victims Plymouth City Council confirmed that this week's firework championships would go ahead with a special tribute to those affected by the tragic events.

Five heart-shaped fireworks will be set off at 9.15pm on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

Leader of the Council Councillor Nick Kelly said: “We have thought long and hard about whether the event should go ahead or not but after listening to many people’s views we’ve decided to dedicate these two nights to the victims.

We’ve also spoken to members of the community in Keyham to get their views. Cllr Nick Kelly

“We know the firework championships are something children, in particular, love. It is an event that brings joys to thousands and it brings Plymouth Together.”

Everyone in attendance is invited to shine a light from their phones during the one-minute silence that will be held before the five individual fireworks are launched to signify each life lost during the recent tragic event in Keyham. This will be followed by a minute-long round of applause.

There will also be opportunities for visitors to make a donation to support the families and communities affected.

As well as speaking to members of the community the council said that it has consulted with MP Luke Pollard and ward councillors.

The championships have taken place every year since 1997 (apart from last year because of the pandemic) and the event is synonymous with Plymouth.

The council has said that this year will provide an opportunity for the community to come together after being rocked by the tragic events of last week.