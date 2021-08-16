Gloucester teenager arrested after sexual assault on Weymouth beach

Two people have been arrested following reports of sexual assault in West Dorset.

A 14-year-old boy from Gloucester has been arrested on suspicion of rape, while a 19-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

Two girls, both aged 16, were reportedly approached by two males in the town centre before being followed to a Weymouth beach.

The incidents took place between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday 14 August on the beach near the public toilets by the King’s Statue.

Dorset police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Jones, Weymouth CID, said: "Specialist officers are providing support to both of the victims and we are carrying out a thorough and detailed investigation into the incident.

"I am appealing to anyone who was on the beach around the relevant time and witnessed the incident, or may have any information to assist our enquiries, to please come forward.

"We understand that reports of this nature will undoubtedly cause concern for the wider community.

"Members of the public can approach local officers with any information or concerns."

The force has asked for people to contact Dorset Police through the following methods if they have any information:

Visit the website - www.dorset.police.uk

Email - 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk

Calling 101 and quoting the number 55210131452

To remain fully anonymous, people can contact Crimestoppers by visiting the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.