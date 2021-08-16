Man dies after being pulled from sea in Falmouth

A man who was pulled from the sea in Falmouth has sadly died, Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Gyllyngvase Beach at around 6:50pm on 14 August after receiving reports that a man had been pulled from the sea.

An air ambulance was also deployed.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at 6.50pm to Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, along with other emergency services - following reports that a man had been pulled from the sea.

"The man, in his 40s, was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."